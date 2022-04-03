Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 3rd Apr 2022

Police continuing to appeal for information to trace missing 18-year-old in Chester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police continuing to appeal for help from the public to trace a missing 18-year-old in Chester.

Following further enquiries, police now know that Emmanuel Chikwa was last seen on Sunday 27 March near his address in the Parkgate Road area of Chester.

He was reported missing to police on Friday 1 April.

The 18-year-old is described as black, of a slight build with a shaven head and wears glasses. When he was last seen he was wearing a grey coloured t-shirt and black trousers.

He is originally from the Sheffield area.

Officers have now issued a new CCTV image of Emmanuel on the day of his disappearance.

Detective Constable Kelly Birch said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Emmanuel and officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries since he was reported missing to us.

“We have been out and about searching for Emmanuel and now know that he visited Aldi on Parkgate Road at around midday on 27 March.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV in and around the Parkgate Road area on that day along with dashcam and smart doorbell footage to assist us in finding Emmanuel.

“I would urge anyone who thinks that they may have seen him since he went missing to please come forward.

“I would also appeal directly to Emmanuel to please contact us to let us know that you are safe and well.”

Anyone within any information in relation to the whereabouts of Emmanuel asked to contact Cheshire Police at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ or call 101, quoting IML 1235742.

Alternatively information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Ukraine: Flintshire artist raising money for charity after child refugee images left her heartbroken

News

FAW Youth Cup Final: “We are the underdogs – but we’ll go for it from the off” says Flint coach

News

Wildlife injured and killed by litter as RSPCA receive hundreds of reports in Wales

News

North Wales health board to make £105m of savings in next three years

News

Backing for North Wales PCC’s hunting review following criticism by pro-hunt group

News

Wales World Cup draw – Group B and dates for games

News

Rival politicians trade blows in last meeting ahead of local election

News

Female pedestrian killed following collision with car on A494 in Mold this morning

News

‘Hostage held at gunpoint in supermarket’ 999 call prompts April Fool warning

News





Read 394,890 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn