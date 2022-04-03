Police continuing to appeal for information to trace missing 18-year-old in Chester

Police continuing to appeal for help from the public to trace a missing 18-year-old in Chester.

Following further enquiries, police now know that Emmanuel Chikwa was last seen on Sunday 27 March near his address in the Parkgate Road area of Chester.

He was reported missing to police on Friday 1 April.

The 18-year-old is described as black, of a slight build with a shaven head and wears glasses. When he was last seen he was wearing a grey coloured t-shirt and black trousers.

He is originally from the Sheffield area.

Officers have now issued a new CCTV image of Emmanuel on the day of his disappearance.

Detective Constable Kelly Birch said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Emmanuel and officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries since he was reported missing to us.

“We have been out and about searching for Emmanuel and now know that he visited Aldi on Parkgate Road at around midday on 27 March.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV in and around the Parkgate Road area on that day along with dashcam and smart doorbell footage to assist us in finding Emmanuel.

“I would urge anyone who thinks that they may have seen him since he went missing to please come forward.

“I would also appeal directly to Emmanuel to please contact us to let us know that you are safe and well.”

Anyone within any information in relation to the whereabouts of Emmanuel asked to contact Cheshire Police at https://www.cheshire.police. uk/police-forces/cheshire- constabulary/areas/cheshire/ about-us/about-us/provide- more-information-about-an- appeal/ or call 101, quoting IML 1235742.

Alternatively information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information/forms/give- information-anonymously on 0800 555 111.