Police concerns for missing Prestatyn man last seen four days ago
North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help tracing a Prestatyn man who was last seen on December 23.
Officers say they are concerned over whereabouts of 47-year-old Thomas Peter Johnston.
Posting an appeal on the force Facebook page, a spokesperson: “We have concerns for missing person Thomas Peter Johnston, 47 years old from the Prestatyn area.”
“Johnston was last seen at 17:30hrs on Thursday 23rd December 2021 in the area of Prestatyn.”
“Johnston is described as being approximately 5’6”, slim build, last seen wearing an olive/canvas jacket, slim grey jeans, and navy converse style trainers.”
“Johnston is believed to have a rucksack on their person.”
“Any sightings or information, please contact 101 quoting 40803.”
