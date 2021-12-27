Police concerns for missing Prestatyn man last seen four days ago

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help tracing a Prestatyn man who was last seen on December 23.

Officers say they are concerned over whereabouts of 47-year-old Thomas Peter Johnston.

Posting an appeal on the force Facebook page, a spokesperson: “We have concerns for missing person Thomas Peter Johnston, 47 years old from the Prestatyn area.”

“Johnston was last seen at 17:30hrs on Thursday 23rd December 2021 in the area of Prestatyn.”

“Johnston is described as being approximately 5’6”, slim build, last seen wearing an olive/canvas jacket, slim grey jeans, and navy converse style trainers.”

“Johnston is believed to have a rucksack on their person.”

“Any sightings or information, please contact 101 quoting 40803.”