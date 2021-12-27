Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 27th Dec 2021

Police concerns for missing Prestatyn man last seen four days ago

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help tracing a Prestatyn man who was last seen on December 23.

Officers say they are concerned over whereabouts of 47-year-old Thomas Peter Johnston.

Posting an appeal on the force Facebook page, a spokesperson: “We have concerns for missing person Thomas Peter Johnston, 47 years old from the Prestatyn area.”

“Johnston was last seen at 17:30hrs on Thursday 23rd December 2021 in the area of Prestatyn.”

“Johnston is described as being approximately 5’6”, slim build, last seen wearing an olive/canvas jacket, slim grey jeans, and navy converse style trainers.”

“Johnston is believed to have a rucksack on their person.”

“Any sightings or information, please contact 101 quoting 40803.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Boxing Day callout for NEWSAR volunteer rescue team after woman suffers injury in a fall at Loggerheads

News

An aggressive squirrel is reported to be terrorising residents in Buckley

News

Deeside Round Table offering “greenest and most charitable way” to dispose of real Christmas trees this year

News

Flintshire Council Household Recycling Centres will be back open today – Monday 27 December

News

Fantastic prizes at stake as hunt to find best chefs in Wales is launched

News

Love North Wales distribute 100 Christmas hampers to families across region

News

RAF’s most senior officer in Wales appointed first Welsh Language Champion by Ministry of Defence

News

Welsh councils are set to receive millions in extra funding

News

Alert Level 2: The new Covid restriction which came into force at 6am today

News





Read 440,661 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn