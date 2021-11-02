Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 2nd Nov 2021

Updated: Tue 2nd Nov

A55 slip road at Broughton reopens following earlier two vehicle collision

Update: Police have said the A55 eastbound onslip at J36A in Broughton has now reopened, a post on social media thanked people for their patience whilst they dealt with the incident.

Update: According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, the incident junction 36 onslip from Broughton Shopping Park to the A55 was first reported at 7.56am, as of 1.30 pm the A55 bound carriageway remains closed.

Traffic around the Broughton area is very congested as a result of the closure.

Earlier Report: Emergency services are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision that has taken place at a slip road onto the A55 in Flintshire.

The onslip at junction 36 from Broughton Shopping Park to the A55 has currently closed both ways.

Drivers have been asked to find alternative routes.

Location of the incident

North Wales Police posted this update on social media: “A full road closure is in place on the A55 eastbound onslip at J36A for Broughton Shopping Park following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

Officers are in attendance along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Please take alternative routes where possible. Diolch.”

Latest traffic report for the are states: “Entry ramp closed due to accident, two vehicles involved on A55 Eastbound at J37 (Broughton Shopping Park). Traffic is coping well.”

 



