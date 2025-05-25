Police car involved in crash which closed road in Flint

A police vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision in Flint on Saturday night, prompting a full closure of Northop Road near the Mill Tavern pub.

North Wales Police posted on social media just before 10pm: “Northop Road in Flint is closed in both directions near the Mill Tavern pub, following an RTC. Please avoid the area, thank you.”

Officers confirmed the incident involved one of their own vehicles. In line with procedure, a sergeant and traffic officers attended the scene.

North Flintshire policing team said: “When this happens a Sergeant and traffic officers attend the scene. The police driver will also be drugs wiped and breathalysed as we would to any member of the public.”

No injuries were reported. The force added that its driving school and supervisors would review the incident as standard.

The crash was among 68 calls for service in the previous 24-hour period, 12 of which were priority zero incidents attended under emergency conditions.

Other incidents included one domestic incident, two concerns for safety, and seven reports of anti-social behaviour.

Police said 28 incidents required a written report, with 11 currently recorded as crimes.

One person was arrested for breaching a criminal behaviour order and remained in custody on Sunday morning.

Officers said the individual had “a multitude of conditions relating to their behaviour” and would be presented at the next available court following an interview.