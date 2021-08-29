Deeside.com > News Denbighshire

Posted: Sun 29th Aug 2021

Police call for people to act responsibly after anti-social behaviour issues in Clwydian Range

Police are calling for people to act responsibly after issues with anti-social behaviour at a beauty spot in Denbighshire.

Officers said evidence of wild camping and littering had been discovered in the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Police went to the Trevor Rocks area of the Panorama in Llangollen where they found signs of people having lit open fires and leaving empty food packets and cigarette butts.

It has also been reported that countryside rangers have recently had to clear in the region of 50 empty glass beer bottles – some of which had been thrown from height to the rocks and road below.

PC Chris James said: “This is an area of outstanding natural beauty.

“Whilst we welcome local people and visitors to enjoy the great outdoor opportunities that North Wales has to offer, we politely ask that people behave responsibly.

“Please take home any litter, do not start any open fires and have respect for the area you are in.

“Any fires that get out of control in the area could have catastrophic consequences for the wildlife and habitat.”



