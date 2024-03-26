Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 26th Mar 2024

Police ask parents to discuss railway safety with their children after Shotton incidents

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Flintshire Police have received several reports of children playing on railway tracks in the Shotton area.

Police took to social media to express their alarm over reports of young people not only trespassing on the railway but also hurling large debris onto the tracks.

This warning emphasises the potentially fatal consequences of such actions.

Railway tracks are inherently dangerous places, and trespassing on them can result in serious or even fatal injuries.

The additional hazard of blocking the tracks with debris heightens the risk of trains derailing or serious accidents occurring, putting many lives in jeopardy.

A North Flintshire Police spokesperson said, “We’re certain we don’t need to depict the tragedy that ensues from someone being struck by a train. You wouldn’t want to receive news that your child has died on the tracks or caused a significant incident by throwing debris onto the track.”

“Please talk to your children about the dangers of the railway.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • 24,000 Flintshire homes face Council Tax discount check
  • Flintshire high school celebrates highly positive Estyn inspection report
  • Ysgol Y Waun marks 50 years of education with glowing Estyn Report

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    24,000 Flintshire homes face Council Tax discount check

    News

    Flintshire high school celebrates highly positive Estyn inspection report

    News

    Ysgol Y Waun marks 50 years of education with glowing Estyn Report

    News

    Castle Green Homes unveils 315-home development plan for Ewloe

    News

    NHS dental charges to increase in Wales for first time in four years

    News

    Severe damage to Broughton homes sparks tumble dryer safety appeal

    News

    New Mold KFC seeks to extend opening hours

    News

    M56 Cheshire – All lanes back open following earlier collision

    News

    Junior doctors in Wales to begin 96-hour walkout today

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn