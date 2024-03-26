Police ask parents to discuss railway safety with their children after Shotton incidents

North Flintshire Police have received several reports of children playing on railway tracks in the Shotton area.

Police took to social media to express their alarm over reports of young people not only trespassing on the railway but also hurling large debris onto the tracks.

This warning emphasises the potentially fatal consequences of such actions.

Railway tracks are inherently dangerous places, and trespassing on them can result in serious or even fatal injuries.

The additional hazard of blocking the tracks with debris heightens the risk of trains derailing or serious accidents occurring, putting many lives in jeopardy.

A North Flintshire Police spokesperson said, “We’re certain we don’t need to depict the tragedy that ensues from someone being struck by a train. You wouldn’t want to receive news that your child has died on the tracks or caused a significant incident by throwing debris onto the track.”

“Please talk to your children about the dangers of the railway.”