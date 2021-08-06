Police appeal for witnesses to a collision which injured a driver on A548 in Flintshire last night

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Flintshire yesterday evening, Thursday, August 5th.

Police say it happened on the A548 near Ffynnongroyw and involved a red Citroen C1 and an orange Renault Captur which were both travelling towards Flint.

The driver of the C1 was taken to hospital with ‘minor injuries’.

Officers say they are keen to speak to the drivers of two HGV’s who were travelling in the same direction.

PC Owain Lewis of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “We appealing for witnesses to the collision which occurred at approximately 18:30hrs on the A548 near Ffynnongroyw.”

“This collision involved a red Citroen C1 and an orange Renault Captur travelling on the eastbound carriageway towards the direction of Flint.”

“The driver of the Citroen C1 was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with what are thought to be minor injuries.”

“As a result of this incident, I am particularly interested in speaking with the drivers of two heavy goods vehicles that were travelling along the same carriageway at the time of the incident, or any other person who may have dashcam footage or who may have witnessed this incident.”

If you can help, contact North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference Z11400.