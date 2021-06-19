Police appeal for witnesses after officers injured during ‘disorder’ in Shotton overnight

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for information after ‘several’ officers sustained injuries during an incident in Shotton in the early of Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to an ‘ongoing incident’ in Green Lane, Shotton, a number of officers sustained injuries while dealing with disorder.

Posting on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any information or witness to a disorder that took place in Green Lane, Shotton overnight and into the early hours of 19th June 2021.”

“Police were called to the location due to an ongoing incident.”

“On arrival and dealing with the incident several officers have then sustained injuries whilst dealing with the incident.”

Any information can be reported via the police website quoting Z087337.