Police appeal for help to trace wanted man in Flintshire

North Wales Police are appealing for help from the public to locate a man wanted in the Flintshire area.

Officers are seeking information on the whereabouts of Jared Scarry.

The force has issued an appeal on social media urging anyone who may have seen Scarry or who has knowledge of his location to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 25000244571.

Alternatively, information can be submitted via the force’s webchat service at https://orlo.uk/894mP, also quoting the same reference.

North Wales Police thanked the public for their support.