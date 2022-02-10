Police appeal for help locating a 24 year old with links to Flintshire area

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help locating a 24-year-old who has links to the Flintshire area.

Glen Hart is wanted for a number of offences.

A police spokesperson said: “NWP are appealing for information to locate Glen Hart, 24, who is wanted for a series of offences.”

“He has links to the Flintshire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and London areas.”

“Anyone with any information should contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference 21000892558.”