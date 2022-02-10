Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 10th Feb 2022

Police appeal for help locating a 24 year old with links to Flintshire area

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help locating a 24-year-old who has links to the Flintshire area.

Glen Hart is wanted for a number of offences.

A police spokesperson said: “NWP are appealing for information to locate Glen Hart, 24, who is wanted for a series of offences.”

“He has links to the Flintshire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and London areas.”

“Anyone with any information should contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference 21000892558.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Work on a new Early Years extension at Ysgol Brynffordd completed

News

New transport commission to develop ‘pipeline’ of transport schemes for north Wales announced

News

Plans for a new £15 million care home in Flint moves a step closer

News

US Air Force B-52 bomber spotted overhead on way to RAF Fairford

News

Concerns over empty buses in Flintshire following passenger drop

News

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford tests positive for Covid

News

Fire crews rescue horse from a Shotwick field after becoming trapped up to its shoulders in mud

News

Deeside based Redrow posts record first-half revenue

News

Kickstart Job Opportunity with Bailey Hill Project in Mold

News





Read 398,585 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn