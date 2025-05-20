Police appeal after man on bicycle approaches young girls in Flint

North Wales Police are appealing for information after an incident in Flint involving a man who reportedly approached a group of young females.

The incident took place around 6.00pm on Monday 19 May 2025.

Officers are seeking to identify and speak to a slim Black male with short black hair, seen riding a bicycle in the area at the time.

He was described as wearing a navy blue t-shirt, dark grey joggers, white shoes and carrying a black rucksack.

“At this stage, we are keen to identify and speak with this male to establish the circumstances of the interaction,” police stated on the North Wales Community Alert website.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in reviewing any CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage from the Flint area around that time.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said, “We are keen to speak with the individual described, to establish the full circumstances. Any assistance from the community in identifying or locating this person would be appreciated.”

Anyone with relevant footage or information is urged to come forward by calling 101, using the North Wales Police webchat, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police thanked the public for their continued support in helping to keep local communities safe.