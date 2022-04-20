Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 20th Apr 2022

Plans to level a Connah’s Quay eyesore and build new apartments lodged with council… again!

Fresh plans have been put forward to demolish a Connah’s Quay ‘eyesore’ and build a number of new apartments in its place.

Plans had previously been lodged to demolish derelict properties between 231 and 235 High Street and build six flats with office accommodation on the ground floor.

The delipidated buildings on the corner of Dean’s Place and High Street were labelled Connah’s Quay “biggest eyesore ” by town councillors a few years ago.

The buildings date back to around 190o and had previously served as a grocers store, a music shop and a bank.

The plot has had a number of owners over the years and appears to have been sold at auction in 2020.

An initial plan was submitted to build four apartments on the site in 2008.

Another application was submitted in 2016 this time for six flats, it was approved but no work was carried out.

As part of that planning application, it was agreed that £4398 would be given by the developer to be “utilised in connection with projects for play and recreation within the community.”

The planning officer gave permission for the outline proposal subject to more detailed plans being produced, they don’t appear to have been submitted.

That application has since expired having been three years since it was granted

A full planning application has not as yet been uploaded to the Flintshire Council website but some details show that the applicant is based in Prestwich, Manchester, the previous applicant was based in Hawarden.

A decision on the latest application is not expected until June.

 

 



