Plans to convert former Holywell courthouse into apartments given green light

An old courthouse in Flintshire is set to be transformed into apartments after plans were given the go-ahead.

The landmark property on Halkyn Street in Holywell was first built in the mid-19th century and cases were heard there regularly until its closure in 1998.

The Grade II-listed building was used most recently as a meeting room by the Delyn Women’s Aid organisation but is since said to have fallen into disrepair.

Proposals were entered which will see the revival of the structure by converting it into five flats.

The developer behind the scheme said it would be used to provide affordable housing to meet the local demand and “provide an opportunity for local persons to live in the community where they are likely to have grown up and so will enhance the sustainability and culture of the local community.”

In an application to Flintshire Council, Ian Lloyd from North Wales Developments said: “The property is a traditionally constructed building of dressed stone with sandstone detailing to the front elevation that is of an authoritarian grand appearance typical of such historic court house.

“The premises is currently unoccupied and currently failing into a state of disrepair.

“The proposal is to convert of old courthouse into five self-contained apartments.

“Market research carried out by the owners has indicated that there is little demand for office accommodation in this part of the town.

“There is demand for quality affordable housing in this locality and the building has been considered suitable to meet this need.”

The application documents state there will be limited alterations to the external appearance.

“In terms of its general appearance is not intended to be altered other than external redecoration of windows, doors and painted masonry which will be done as a maintenance matter and to be identical to existing.”

Internally, “there are very few features of note that would have formed part of the original property”

A Heritage Impact Assessment concludes that “the proposals seek to sensitively convert the building as sympathetically as possible to provide a viable use and secure it’s long term future.”

“Proposed works and assessment of impact it is demonstrated that the conservation positives far outweigh the negatives in this project.”

“As the building has remained empty for a number of years with its condition only deteriorating, this project offers the opportunity to give it a new lease of life with significant investment.”

Planning was approved by a delegated Flintshire Council planning officer.