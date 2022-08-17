Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 17th Aug 2022

Plans submitted to convert former Connah’s Quay pub into 11 flats

An application has been submitted to Flintshire County Council seeking permission to convert a former pub in Connah’s Quay into flats.

The Hare & Hounds, on Connah’s Quay High Street, closed down earlier this year.

The pub – which has been on the High Street since the late 1800s – was recently sold by agents Everard Cole.

Developers now want to convert the vacant building into 11 apartments, subject to planning approval.

Full details, plans and documents are yet to be uploaded onto Flintshire Council’s website, initial details state:

“Conversion of former redundant public house to form 11no apartments.”

“The application has been allocated to a Case Officer for checking and is awaiting the consultation period being opened.”

