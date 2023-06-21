Plans for 141 new homes in Connah’s Quay given green light by Flintshire Council.

Plans to build 141 new homes in Connah’s Quay have been given the green light by Flintshire Council. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The authority’s planning committee met to consider the proposed development for 5.2 hectares of land off Highmere Drive in Connah’s Quay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Plans show that 35 per cent of the site is earmarked for affordable housing which would create 49 affordable new homes. There is also to be a financial contribution to enhance and increase local school capacity.

There will be a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom houses built at the site, with most being three-bedroom family homes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Years in the pipeline, the plans have long caused concern for residents living nearby about increased traffic and the toll it could take on other infrastructure such as schools and GP surgeries in the area.

A public meeting was held last week and there has also been a petition against the plans, but the site was allocated in Flintshire’s Local Development Plan (LDP). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Planning officers said many objections mirrored those brought up during consultation on the LDP but the inspectorate considered them at the time and raised no concerns, leading them to recommend it for approval. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Representing local residents at the planning committee meeting Angela Williams, who has lived at Highmere Drive for 22 years, said: “When cars are parked outside properties, which is a daily occurrence, it basically becomes a one-way system.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On behalf of the developers, Edwards Homes, Philip Moren said the proposal complied with all policies and standards, and that the site had been earmarked by the council as a development site since 2011. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He said: “It is one of a small number of major housing allocations in the county so plays a vital role in the council’s delivery of new housing including much-needed affordable homes.

“Concerns raised by local residents and the town council are unfounded.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Morel added no concerns had been raised by the council’s highways department about access, and refuted suggestions traffic monitoring measurements had taken place during lockdown. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Connah’s Quay Golftyn Councillors Andy Hughes (Ind) and David Richardson (Ind) both spoke passionately against the application. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cllr Richardson raised concerns about drainage, impact on wildlife and school capacity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cllr Hughes said: “The main concern raised over and over again is the sheer number of cars leaving the estate by the one access point.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He said planning reports were inaccurate, called for a site visit to take place and asked the committee to reject the application so that it could be dealt with on appeal. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Addressing the committee, Cllr Hughes said: “If you reject it today there will be an appeal and we welcome that. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It gives you the chance to see the site, residents more time to consult with you and reports can be updated especially as the world has changed since the pandemic, more accurate for the area. We can all work towards the right outcome.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

But moving the application be granted Mold East Cllr Chris Bithell (Lab) said the site was included in the LDP, many of the objections had been addressed in the process of putting that together.

He added that it was found to be “sound” by the inspector and rejection would be difficult for the council to defend on appeal. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Connah’s Quay Central Cllr Bernie Attridge (Ind) also backed the proposals. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He took exception to Cllr Hughes’ suggestion of rejecting the plans and leaving them to the inspectorate to decide. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re a planning committee, we have to deal with each planning item that comes before us on our own merit and I don’t think it’s appropriate for planning committee members to be told just to reject it so it gets dealt with by Welsh Government. That’s not democracy.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Planning officer Andrew Roberts noted to councillors that objectors had not referenced the opportunities provided by the plans for young local people to buy property in the area they have grown up in.

“Let’s remember that affordable housing is a local need”, he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The prospect of losing 49 affordable homes that may give local young people in this area an opportunity to buy quality housing and afford to live in their local area I think is something that needs to be taken into account.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

When put to the vote, the development was granted by the planning committee.

By Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

