Person dies after incident on the train tracks between Flint and Prestatyn
A person has died following an incident on the train tracks between Flint and Prestatyn, police have confirmed.
Officers from the British Transport Police were called out to the incident on Sunday afternoon (22 October).
The railway line between Flint and Prestatyn was closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said, “Officers were called to the line between Flint and Prestatyn at 15.16pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.”
“Paramedics also attended but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene; officers are working to identify the casualty and inform their next of kin.”
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
