Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 15th Jun 2023

Person airlifted to hospital following collision in Flintshire on Wednesday evening

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to a road traffic collision in Flintshire on Wednesday evening. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The collision occurred just after 6.10pm, near the junction of Pant Y Ffordd and the A5104, close to Treuddyn. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident involved a van towing a horsebox and a Skoda Fabia. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales Police, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS), the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST), and a Wales Air Ambulance, were all called to the scene. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Due to the severity of the incident, the road was closed until roughly 11pm, causing several hours of disruption to local travel. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One individual was airlifted to a hospital in Stoke for urgent medical care. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their current condition remains undisclosed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.11pm last night, Wednesday 14 June, to reports of a road traffic collision in the Treuddyn area of Flintshire.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We sent two rapid response cars and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where crews were also supported by an air ambulance.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“One person was flown to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Railway station improvement works set to begin at Flint
  • Catalytic Converter thieves target Mold – Police seek CCTV footage
  • Council opens public consultation on plans to turn Northop Hall into accommodation for 400 asylum seekers

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Railway station improvement works set to begin at Flint

    News

    Catalytic Converter thieves target Mold – Police seek CCTV footage

    News

    Council opens public consultation on plans to turn Northop Hall into accommodation for 400 asylum seekers

    News

    Walking, cycling, and ‘school streets’ get £58m Boost in Wales

    News

    Greenfield: Join the fun at ‘Live at the Valley’ – a jam-packed day of music, crafts, and entertainment for all!

    News

    Police and partners join forces to target crime and ASB in Chester

    News

    Service on Wrexham Bidston railway line has been “awful” admits Deputy Minister

    News

    Asda updates Blue Light Card terms and conditions, limiting discounted product range

    News

    Deeside MP delivers Commons speech calling for more financial support for stem cell transplant patients

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn