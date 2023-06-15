Person airlifted to hospital following collision in Flintshire on Wednesday evening
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to a road traffic collision in Flintshire on Wednesday evening.
The collision occurred just after 6.10pm, near the junction of Pant Y Ffordd and the A5104, close to Treuddyn.
The incident involved a van towing a horsebox and a Skoda Fabia.
North Wales Police, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS), the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST), and a Wales Air Ambulance, were all called to the scene.
Due to the severity of the incident, the road was closed until roughly 11pm, causing several hours of disruption to local travel.
One individual was airlifted to a hospital in Stoke for urgent medical care.
Their current condition remains undisclosed.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.11pm last night, Wednesday 14 June, to reports of a road traffic collision in the Treuddyn area of Flintshire.”
“We sent two rapid response cars and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where crews were also supported by an air ambulance.”
“One person was flown to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.”
