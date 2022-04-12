Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 12th Apr 2022

Updated: Tue 12th Apr

Don’t leave Passport applications to last minute as demand reaches ‘all-time high’

People are being urged not to leave their application for a British passport to the last minute, with demand at an all-time high.

Since April 2021 HM Passport Office has been advising people to allow up to ten weeks when applying for their passport which remains the case.

Due to COVID-19, HM Passport Office said it saw a significant drop in the number of people applying for passports, with over 5 million people delaying their applications throughout 2020 and 2021.

With international travel returning to normal, more and more people are applying for a new passport.

While there are urgent services for people who need their passport more quickly, appointment availability is limited officials have said.

People are therefore “strongly advised” to apply early and help ensure that their holiday plans go smoothly.

Director General of HM Passport Office, Abi Tierney, said:

“Now that international travel has resumed, we know people will be looking at going away on holiday and yet many people are leaving applying for a passport too late.”

“The summer holidays are fast approaching so if you need a new passport, we urge you to apply now.”

“Our dedicated staff are working tirelessly to ensure that passport applications are processed as quickly as possible.∏

Applying online is the cheapest and easiest way to obtain your passport.



