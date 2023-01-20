Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 20th Jan 2023

Updated: Fri 20th Jan

Overnight closures on the M56 this weekend have been cancelled

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Proposed overnight closures on the M56 this week have been cancelled. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The M56 was scheduled to be closed between junctions 11 and 12 overnight on Saturday 21 January and Sunday 22 January, from 9pm until 6am. However, these closures have now been cancelled. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The closures were part of ongoing work to replace the A533 Expressway bridge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Closures planned for next weekend will still be in place. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​



‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

National Highways has said: “A series of overnight closures on the M56 had been due to begin this weekend as work continues on the replacement of the A533 Expressway bridge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The closures of the M56 between junctions 11 and 12 overnight on Saturday 21 January and Sunday 22 January from 9pm until 6am have been cancelled. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The overnight closures planned for next weekend will still be in place. The M56 will be closed between junctions 11 and 12 on Saturday 28 January and Sunday 29 January from 9pm to 6am. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new bridge, which had been constructed off-site, was lifted into place in November 2022 and work on the project continues. ” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • North Wales man jailed for more than eight years following fatal collision on the M6
  • Flintshire Council: Independent group joins main opposition party
  • Severe delays on both sides of M56 in Cheshire


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    North Wales man jailed for more than eight years following fatal collision on the M6

    News

    Flintshire Council: Independent group joins main opposition party

    News

    Severe delays on both sides of M56 in Cheshire

    News

    Welsh Government commits to ending punitive ‘one strike’ council tax rule

    News

    M56 heading towards North Wales closed following serious collision

    News

    Unite workers in Wales announce 4 new ambulance strike dates

    News

    New Forest School at Bailey Hill project in Mold offers unique opportunities for learning

    News

    Sea Cadets plans for new Connahs Quay HQ sunk after Flintshire Levelling Up Fund snub

    News

    Wales set to introduce deposit return scheme for drinks containers by 2025

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn