Over 6,000 reports of bogus TV Licensing emails flood in to Action Fraud
Scammers have sent out thousands of bogus emails over the past few weeks impersonating TV Licensing in a bid to deceive recipients.
Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, is urging the public to stay alert.
It has received over 6,000 reports of fraudulent emails in just two weeks.
The scam emails inform recipients that their TV License is due to expire or that there has been an issue with their recent payment.
These emails contain links that lead to convincing but fake websites, crafted with the intent to harvest personal and financial information from unsuspecting victims.
In response to this alarming wave of scam emails, Action Fraud offers clear guidance on handling such communications.
They advise against using any contact details provided in the suspicious emails and instead recommend reaching out directly to TV Licensing through their official channels.
It is a universal rule that genuine banks or official bodies will never ask for personal details via email.
To combat these fraudulent activities, the public is encouraged to forward any dubious emails to the Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS) at report@phishing.gov.uk.
This collective vigilance has already contributed to the takedown of over 268,000 scam sites.
The recent spate of scam emails highlights the need for continuous public education on cyber threats.
The recent spate of scam emails highlights the need for continuous public education on cyber threats.

Action Fraud's prompt reporting mechanism allows for rapid intervention, helping to protect individuals' sensitive data and prevent financial loss.
