Our Backyard launches two self-guided nature walks around Connah’s Quay

Listen to this article

The Our Back Yard project has recently launched two new self-guided nature walks.

The project works across Connah’s Quay to improve green spaces and support regular community volunteering.

Two walks have been devised so that local people and visitors have directions to local walks that make the most of the varied green spaces around Connah’s Quay.

The Wildlife Watchers Loop passes through two nature reserves in Connah’s quay and is perfect for those hoping to spot some the fantastic wildlife in the area. It is a gentle walk that should take around 45 minutes.

The second walk, The Quay Wetlands Loop is a short and varied walk passing through a nature reserve, agricultural land and giving lot of opportunities for great views across the river Dee.

Luisa Citra, Our Back yard Engagement Officer at Groundwork North Wales said “Both walks have good instructions and can be downloaded for free from the Groundwork North Wales web site. Both walks are perfect for families, for spotting wildlife and for an evening stroll.”

The Walks can be downloaded at www.groundworknorthwales.org.uk/news

Anyone wanting to find out more or join in the Our Back Yard volunteering programme should contact the team on 01978 757524 ourbackyard@groundworknorthwales.org.uk .

Read Next