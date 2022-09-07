Click Now!
Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 7th Sep 2022

Our Backyard launches two self-guided nature walks around Connah’s Quay

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

The Our Back Yard project has recently launched two new self-guided nature walks.

The project works across Connah’s Quay to improve green spaces and support regular community volunteering. 

Two walks have been devised so that local people and visitors have directions to local walks that make the most of the varied green spaces around Connah’s Quay. 

The Wildlife Watchers Loop passes through two nature reserves in Connah’s quay and is perfect for those hoping to spot some the fantastic wildlife in the area. It is a gentle walk that should take around 45 minutes.

The second walk, The Quay Wetlands Loop is a short and varied walk passing through a nature reserve, agricultural land and giving lot of opportunities for great views across the river Dee. 

Luisa Citra, Our Back yard Engagement Officer at Groundwork North Wales said “Both walks have good instructions and can be downloaded for free from the Groundwork North Wales web site. Both walks are perfect for families, for spotting wildlife and for an evening stroll.”

The Walks can be downloaded at www.groundworknorthwales.org.uk/news 

Anyone wanting to find out more or join in the Our Back Yard volunteering programme should contact the team on 01978 757524 ourbackyard@groundworknorthwales.org.uk  .

Read Next

  • New automated parking payment system being installed at Moel Famau car park
  • Mold: Benchmark of Excellence Award for Bailey Hill Project
  • Deeside politician rolls up his sleeves to work on blossoming wellbeing garden and wildlife corridor
  • Police warning Flintshire residents about “spate of vehicle registration thefts”

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    New automated parking payment system being installed at Moel Famau car park

    News

    Mold: Benchmark of Excellence Award for Bailey Hill Project

    News

    Deeside politician rolls up his sleeves to work on blossoming wellbeing garden and wildlife corridor

    News

    Police warning Flintshire residents about “spate of vehicle registration thefts”

    News

    Warning as criminals exploit cost of living crisis to target the public with energy rebate scams

    News

    Temporary traffic lights causing peak times delays between Ewloe and Hawarden

    News

    Coleg Cambria unveil range of part-time courses across north east Wales

    News

    6,000 nursery-age children in Wales’ schools to receive free school meals

    News

    Is the UK heading into an election? Five signs to look out for in the first few weeks under Prime Minister Liz Truss

    News




    Read 473,616 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn