Op Sceptre: Knife crime crackdown launched across Flintshire

Police officers across North Flintshire are stepping up efforts to tackle knife crime this week as part of Operation Sceptre, a national initiative aimed at reducing the number of knives on the streets.

The national week of action, running from Monday 19 May to Sunday 25 May, is co-ordinated by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and takes place twice a year.

It combines targeted enforcement with education and outreach to raise awareness of the dangers associated with carrying knives.

Officers in Flintshire are carrying out a range of activities, including targeted operations, engagement with the community and educational visits to schools and colleges.

A key part of the initiative is encouraging the public to dispose of unwanted or illegal knives at designated amnesty locations.

Locally, a knife amnesty bin has been placed at Mold Police Station and Greenfield Recycling Centre in Holywell, alongside other sites across North Wales.

Chief Inspector Siobhan Edwards of North Wales Police’s Prevent Hub said: “We must ensure that we are doing everything we can to reinforce the message that carrying a knife is unacceptable and that no good can come from carrying one.”

She added: “Every incident involving a knife has consequences for all those involved, and so this is an issue we take extremely seriously. We take a robust approach to anyone found to be illegally in possession of a knife or bladed article on the streets and I would encourage everyone to take the opportunity to rid yourselves of any unwanted or illegal weapons by taking them to our knife amnesty bins which are located at our police station front counters and at local authority recycling centres.”

The operation also focuses on working with retailers to ensure knives are not being sold illegally.

Officers will be visiting local shops to check staff knowledge of laws surrounding knife sales and to review compliance with the Challenge 25 policy.

Chief Inspector Edwards said: “A large part of the police’s work is out in communities and schools; educating young people on the impact that knives can have not just on individuals, but on families and communities. This work will continue throughout the week with School Community Police Officers vising schools and colleges to highlight the risks and consequences of carrying a knife.”

She added: “We continue to urge parents, guardians and extended family members, to talk to young family members about knife crime as you can play a vital role in preventing them from becoming involved. We advise you try and talk to them openly about the dangers, as well as the life-changing consequences that come from carrying a knife.”

“If you have concerns about someone you know or care about, who is carrying or hiding a knife call the Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or the Fearless campaign website. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”