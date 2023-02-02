Only half of UK adults confident they could perform CPR on a loved one according to new survey
According to a recent survey conducted by YouGov for the British Heart Foundation, only 51% of people in the UK say they would be able to perform CPR if a loved one suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in front of them.
This is despite the fact that around 80% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the home.
The survey, which involved over 4,000 adults across the UK, revealed that a third of the participants (33%) had never learned CPR. Of these, almost half (47%) said they didn’t know where to learn, while nearly a quarter (24%) said they didn’t have the confidence to do so.
To help raise awareness of this important issue, the British Heart Foundation has launched a campaign calling on the nation to learn CPR this Heart Month.
With over 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests taking place in the UK each year, CPR is an essential skill that could mean the difference between life and death for someone you know.
RevivR: A Free Tool for Improving CPR and Defibrillation Skills
To help improve the nation’s CPR and defibrillation skills, the British Heart Foundation has developed RevivR – a free, quick, and easy-to-use online tool.
In just 15 minutes, the app teaches users how to recognise a cardiac arrest, gives feedback on chest compressions, and outlines the correct steps of defibrillator use.
All you need to practice is a mobile phone and a cushion.
Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive of the British Heart Foundation, said: “Every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, and knowing CPR could be the difference between life and death.”
“Our survey shows that too many of us still haven’t learned CPR and wouldn’t have the confidence to step in if the worst should happen.”
“It only takes 15 minutes to learn with RevivR – that’s a coffee break, half-time in a football match, or the time you might spend scrolling through social media.”
“I urge you to do it today, as it could be the most important lesson you ever learn.”
- Learn CPR in 15 minutes for free with RevivR – find out more here.
