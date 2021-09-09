One person taken to hospital following medical emergency in Treuddyn

An air ambulance was scrambled to a medical emergency in a Flintshire village this morning.

The emergency helicopter was seen landing in Trueddyn just after 9.30am to assist ambulance crews who were attending to a person at a property in the village.

The person was taken by road to Wrexham Maelor Hospital the ambulance service has said.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 9.00am this morning, Thursday 09 September, to a medical emergency at a property in Treuddyn, Flintshire.”

“We sent two rapid response cars, an emergency ambulance and a Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.”

“One person was taken by road to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.”

[Photo – File image of a Wales Air Ambulance]