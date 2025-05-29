Odour probe in Deeside ongoing, as council says smell not from single source

Flintshire County Council has issued a fresh update on the ongoing investigation into persistent odour issues affecting parts of the Deeside area.

The statement, shared with all county councillors and sent to constituents by Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami, confirms that the source of the odour cannot be attributed to a single cause.

The council’s Pollution Control team continues to work with Natural Resources Wales, Dŵr Cymru/Welsh Water and an independent odour consultant to monitor and analyse the issue.

A draft interim report has been prepared by the consultant and is currently being finalised following feedback from partner agencies.

In the update, the council states: “At this stage we can confirm that the odour cannot be solely attributed to one source, which adds an additional layer of complexity to the investigation.”

Ongoing actions include monitoring known odour sources, logging public reports, inspecting affected areas, and engaging with operators of permitted commercial premises.

The investigation was partly prompted by ongoing public concern about possible health effects, though the council says no evidence currently suggests a risk to public health.

The council is also continuing discussions with Welsh Water regarding improvements at the Queensferry sewerage plant.

Regarding health concerns, the council said: “Information Pollution Control has gathered during its investigations has been shared with Public Health Wales and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board… There is currently no evidence to suggest a risk to public health based on the information.”

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami welcomed the efforts of officers and called for continued reporting from the public.

He said: “Pollution Control have been working hard on their investigations, which have been made more lengthy and complex by the fact that the smell is coming from more than one source.”

“I urge Dŵr Cymru to make every effort to complete its improvements at the Queensferry sewerage plant as soon as possible.”

“I’d like to thank constituents for their patience and would encourage them to continue to report the odour via 01352 703440 or e-mail [email protected]. This will enable officers to get out on site while the odour is strongest.”

The issue has been actively tracked by members of the public through a community-run Facebook group for more than two years. The group, administered by Karina Walker, became a central point for residents to log odour incidents, describe the smell, and share locations and times of reports.

Karina’s work helped build a valuable archive of community data, which was used to highlight patterns and support official investigations. She also regularly encouraged residents to report their experiences directly to the council and regulatory bodies.

Earlier this month, Karina announced she would be stepping back from the day-to-day running of the group.

Dean Stenner, a local resident and group contributor, said:

“A huge thanks must go to Karina for her hard work and dedication in running the group and keeping people informed, it has been very much appreciated by the community.”