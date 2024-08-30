Oasis Reunion Tour 2025: How to Buy Tickets Safely and What to Do If the Gig is Cancelled

Oasis fans, get ready – Noel and Liam Gallagher have set aside their differences and announced a long-awaited reunion tour across the UK and Ireland in 2025.

With shows confirmed in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin, fans are eager to secure their tickets as they go on general sale this weekend. However, with the high demand comes the risk of falling prey to ticket scams.

Consumer watchdog Which? provides essential advice on how to buy tickets safely, avoid fraud, and what steps to take if the concert is cancelled.

How to Get Oasis Live ’25 Tickets

Tickets for the Oasis reunion tour will be available through a pre-sale ballot ahead of the general sale on Friday, 30 August 2024.

Fans interested in this early opportunity must had registered for the ballot by 7 pm on Wednesday, 28 August.

Registration involves submitting personal details and answering a general knowledge question about the band.

The ballot operates on a first-come, first-served basis, with successful applicants receiving further instructions from ‘oasismynet’ by 12 pm BST on Friday.

For those unable to secure pre-sale tickets, the general sale for the UK and Ireland dates will start on Saturday, 31 August.

Tickets for the UK shows will be available from 9 am BST, while Dublin tickets will go on sale at 8 am IST.

The official primary ticket sellers for the UK shows are Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours, and See Tickets.

For Dublin shows, tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster.ie.

Fans are advised to buy tickets only from these authorised platforms and to register with these ticket agents ahead of time due to the anticipated high demand. Each household is limited to purchasing four tickets.

What to Do If You Miss Out on Tickets

If you are unsuccessful in securing tickets during the pre-sale or general sale, there are still options available.

Official resale platforms like Twickets and Ticketmaster Fan-to-Fan Exchange allow ticket resales at no more than the original price plus booking fees.

It’s crucial to avoid purchasing tickets from unauthorised secondary sites such as Viagogo or StubHub, where tickets are often sold at inflated prices.

Event organisers have stated that buying or selling tickets through these platforms breaches their terms and conditions, potentially resulting in being turned away at the door.

Social media has also become a hotspot for ticket scams, with fraudsters taking advantage of high-demand events.

Recently, Taylor Swift fans lost over £1 million to scammers ahead of The Eras Tour.

To avoid falling victim to similar scams, fans are urged to stick to official ticket sellers and authorised resale platforms.

Your Rights if the Gig is Cancelled

If you purchase tickets through an official ticket seller and the event is cancelled or postponed, you are entitled to a refund under the rules set by The Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR).

However, these rules do not apply if you buy from secondary ticket sites like StubHub or Viagogo.

Even if you purchase from a primary ticket seller, refunds typically do not cover additional expenses, such as travel or hotel accommodation.

In cases where you’re struggling to get a refund for a cancelled show, there are options.

If you paid by credit card, you could make a Section 75 claim. For those who used a debit card, a chargeback claim with your bank might be possible.

Accommodation Issues Following the Tour Announcement

Reports have surfaced of hotels cancelling bookings that coincide with the Oasis tour dates and relisting the rooms at higher prices.

Such practices have become more common, particularly when significant events drive up local demand.

If your accommodation is unexpectedly cancelled and relisted, check the terms and conditions of your booking carefully.

Platforms like Booking.com have confirmed that properties engaging in such behaviour breach their terms and conditions and may be removed from their site.

Tips for Buying Tickets Safely

Stick to Official Retailers: Always purchase tickets from official websites. Some artists partner with resale sites like Twickets, which only allow tickets to be resold at face value or below. Only Enter Official Competitions: Enter ticket competitions advertised by legitimate brands on their official channels and websites. Be wary of newly created websites, as these can be a red flag for scams. Be Cautious on Social Media: Avoid buying tickets from strangers on social media. Look out for newly set-up profiles with no followers, which may indicate a scammer. Beware of Deals Too Good to Be True: If tickets are sold out, be cautious of offers that seem too cheap, as fraudsters often use these to lure unsuspecting buyers. Avoid Bank Transfers: Fraudsters may request payments via bank transfer or Bitcoin. If buying from an individual, use a credit card to ensure you’re protected by Section 75, or use PayPal for its Buyer Protection system.

If you lose money to a scam, contact your bank immediately using the number on the back of your card and report the fraud to Action Fraud.