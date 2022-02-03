Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 3rd Feb 2022

Updated: Thu 3rd Feb

Novavax: Covid jab trialled in North Wales given approval by UK drugs regulator

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by US manufacturer Novavax and trialled volunteers in North Wales has today been given regulatory approval by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The vaccine, called Nuvaxovid is the fifth to be authorised by the UK’s independent medicines regulator.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board recruited hundreds of people aged 18-84 who lived within a 30 mile radius of Wrexham to participate in the Novavax clinical trial.

The study involved volunteers making 6 visits to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital site over a 13 month period.

The approval authorises the use of this vaccine in people aged 18 and over for a first and second dose.

As with all vaccines. People with an allergy to one of the components of the vaccine listed in the patient information leaflet should not receive the vaccine.

June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, said:

Our approval of Nuvaxovid today follows a rigorous review of the safety, quality and effectiveness of this vaccine, and expert advice from the government’s independent scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines.

I am pleased to confirm today that this authorisation has been granted, providing access to a fifth vaccine that can be used to help protect us from COVID-19.

We are continuing our vital safety work in monitoring the use of all COVID-19 vaccines, to ensure that their benefits in protecting people against COVID-19 disease continue to outweigh any risks. We also carry out independent batch testing on all the approved COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that every batch meets the expected quality standards.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police confirm man’s body found close to a railway bridge in Flint this morning

News

Repair and reuse scheme could be launched in Flintshire to cut waste

News

Support on energy bills is “strange, complicated and untargeted”, says Citizens Advice Cymru

News

Bus firms in Flintshire face struggle to run services due to Covid impact

News

Ofgem price cap: Energy bills to rise by up to £693 for millions of households from this April

News

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Holywell this morning

News

Public Service Broadcasters’ partnership ensures Six Nations available on free-to-air television for Welsh audiences

News

Updated: Two vehicle collision closes main road into Holywell

News

Flintshire council support for new campaign encouraging more people to adopt those who have been waiting the longest

News





Read 393,909 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn