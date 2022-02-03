Novavax: Covid jab trialled in North Wales given approval by UK drugs regulator

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by US manufacturer Novavax and trialled volunteers in North Wales has today been given regulatory approval by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The vaccine, called Nuvaxovid is the fifth to be authorised by the UK’s independent medicines regulator.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board recruited hundreds of people aged 18-84 who lived within a 30 mile radius of Wrexham to participate in the Novavax clinical trial.

The study involved volunteers making 6 visits to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital site over a 13 month period.

The approval authorises the use of this vaccine in people aged 18 and over for a first and second dose.

As with all vaccines. People with an allergy to one of the components of the vaccine listed in the patient information leaflet should not receive the vaccine.

June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive, said: