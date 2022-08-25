Northop Hall Cricket Club hosting family-friendly music festival in support of MS Society UK

Listen to this article

Northop Hall Cricket Club are to host a family-friendly music festival this September, in support of MS Society UK.

After a couple of years of planning, slowed by the Covid pandemic, 2022 sees the inaugural CrickFest festival taking place, on Saturday 24th September at the Smithy Lane cricket ground.

Liz Kennedy, of the Northop Hall CC Fundraising Committee said:

‘It’s really exciting to be able to finally announce CrickFest. It’s an event so many people have worked tirelessly to put together, and we really hope those in attendance will be able to recognise just how much effort has gone into organising a fantastic event for all to enjoy!’

Kicking off from 2PM, the team from Radio Deeside will be hosting on the main stage, where there will be live performances from an impressive line-up of local acts, such as Cheshire based indie-pop group Hollywood Eyes and, renowned Mold rockers 50 Hertz, and Tom Collins, a singer-songwriter from Flintshire who has become a popular figure on TikTok. There will also be a set from GAL, a house DJ who is currently making waves around Chester and the North-West.

In addition to the music, there is a lot more going on, as the cricket club is welcoming a variety of local sellers and their pop-up stalls to the venue.

For refreshments, there will be a wide variety of locally sourced food to choose from. Wrexham Lager will also be in attendance, serving their signature beer and Bootlegger Pilsner from their popular mobile bar, along with Northop Hall Cricket Club’s very own Gin Tent.

The festival will draw to a close at 10PM, at which time the club asks attendees to remain courteous of their neighbours.

Tickets are priced at £7.50, whilst kids under 12 receive free entry with a paying adult. These can be purchased via TicketSource: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/northop-hall-cricket-club

Read Next