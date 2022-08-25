Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 25th Aug 2022

Northop Hall Cricket Club hosting family-friendly music festival in support of MS Society UK

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Northop Hall Cricket Club are to host a family-friendly music festival this September, in support of MS Society UK.

After a couple of years of planning, slowed by the Covid pandemic, 2022 sees the inaugural CrickFest festival taking place, on Saturday 24th September at the Smithy Lane cricket ground.

Liz Kennedy, of the Northop Hall CC Fundraising Committee said:

‘It’s really exciting to be able to finally announce CrickFest. It’s an event so many people have worked tirelessly to put together, and we really hope those in attendance will be able to recognise just how much effort has gone into organising a fantastic event for all to enjoy!’

Kicking off from 2PM, the team from Radio Deeside will be hosting on the main stage, where there will be live performances from an impressive line-up of local acts, such as Cheshire based indie-pop group Hollywood Eyes and, renowned Mold rockers 50 Hertz, and Tom Collins, a singer-songwriter from Flintshire who has become a popular figure on TikTok. There will also be a set from GAL, a house DJ who is currently making waves around Chester and the North-West.

In addition to the music, there is a lot more going on, as the cricket club is welcoming a variety of local sellers and their pop-up stalls to the venue.

For refreshments, there will be a wide variety of locally sourced food to choose from. Wrexham Lager will also be in attendance, serving their signature beer and Bootlegger Pilsner from their popular mobile bar, along with Northop Hall Cricket Club’s very own Gin Tent.

The festival will draw to a close at 10PM, at which time the club asks attendees to remain courteous of their neighbours.

Tickets are priced at £7.50, whilst kids under 12 receive free entry with a paying adult. These can be purchased via TicketSource: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/northop-hall-cricket-club 

Read Next

  • A55 Holywell: Temporary roadblock lifted after flock of sheep moved from road
  • Class on 2022: Students across Flintshire receive their GCSE results
  • Man due in court today following robbery in Holywell on Wednesday
  • Flintshire GCSE pupils receiving results following first formal exams since before pandemic

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    A55 Holywell: Temporary roadblock lifted after flock of sheep moved from road

    News

    Class on 2022: Students across Flintshire receive their GCSE results

    News

    Man due in court today following robbery in Holywell on Wednesday

    News

    Flintshire GCSE pupils receiving results following first formal exams since before pandemic

    News

    Chester Zoo boss calls on Welsh Water to stop discharging sewage into River Dee

    News

    Police launch ‘Operation Blue Daisy’ aimed at deterring shoplifting offences at a Flintshire shopping park

    News

    Campaign launched in North Wales to raise awareness about the damage wildfires cause to landscapes

    News

    TUC calls on UK government to increase the minimum wage to £15 an hour.

    News

    A handy guide for GCSE results day

    News




    Read 402,444 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn