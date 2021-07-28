North Wales vaccine rates “amongst best in the world” but calls for more 30-39 year olds to come forward

Vaccination rates in North Wales are “amongst the highest in the world”, however more needs to be done to increase the uptake among 30-year-olds.

That is the message from Gill Harris, executive director of nursing and midwifery, in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s latest vaccine update.

So far 960,057 vaccines have been administered across the region, with many take up in many groups exceeding 80 per cent.

Across Wales 4.2 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered, with three quarters of people fully vaccinated. Over 90% of adults in Wales have had a first dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 78% have also had their second dose.

However in North Wales there is a renewed call for 30-39 year olds to take up the opportunity to be vaccinated, with just 72 per cent receiving their first dose so far.

This is compared to 80 per cent in the 18-29 group and 85 per cent in the 40-49 year old category.

Ms Harris, said: “Evidence on the benefits of vaccination is clear. COVID-19 hospitalisations in Wales are down by around 80 per cent compared to the second wave, while deaths are around 90 per cent lower.

“Despite this, our hospitals remain extremely busy because of a significant increase in general demand, as well as an increase in the number of people hospitalised with the Delta variant. We are currently caring for around 60 COVID-19 positive patients in our hospitals, and are seeing an increase in the number of younger people who need critical care.

“In recent weeks, many of us will have read heart-breaking stories in the media of people who have been hospitalised with COVID-19 and spoken of their regret at turning down the COVID-19 vaccine. Sadly, our nursing teams have been caring for people with similar stories.

“Please don’t let a refusal to take up the COVID-19 vaccine become the biggest regret of your life. If you have any concerns about receiving the vaccine, please book an appointment online, or attend one of our walk-in clinics. We will take the time to discuss any concerns you have, so you can make an informed decision about whether to go ahead.

“Remember, you can also find trusted, up-to-date information on the COVID-19 vaccine on the Public Health Wales website.”

Last week the JCVI advised that children at increased risk of becoming seriously unwell with COVID-19 are offered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. That includes children aged 12 to 15 with severe neurodisabilities, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities.

The JCVI also recommends that children and young people aged 12 to 17 who live with an immunosuppressed person should be offered the vaccine.

Ms Harris said: “We are currently working through these cohorts and will shortly be able to confirm how these people will be contacted. There is no need to contact us at this stage.”

Earlier this month the health board announced that if six weeks have passed since you had your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, or eight weeks have passed since you had your first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca, you can book your second dose of the same brand vaccine using the online booking service.

If you cannot access the internet to book online, please phone our COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre on 03000 840004. The lines can be very busy, so please be patient.

The following vaccination clinics are also accepting walk ins without an appointment, where supply allows:

Bangor Cathedral (LL57 1LH): 8.30am – 7pm every day apart from Wednesday and Sunday

Deeside Mass Vaccination Centre (CH5 1SA): 9am – 6pm Tuesday – Sunday during July

Catrin Finch Centre (Wrexham LL11 2HS): 9am – 6pm Tuesday – Sunday during July

Venue Cymru (Llandudno LL30 1BB): 08:30am – 7:15pm Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

OpTic Centre (St Asaph Business Park LL17 0JD): 09:30am – 5:15pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday (except 23/07/21)

Coed Pella (Conwy Road, Colwyn Bay LL29 7AZ): 09:30am – 6pm Monday

Wellington Community Centre (Wellington Road, Rhyl, LL18 1LE): 9am – 5pm Tuesday

The health board are also holding mobile ‘pop up’ vaccination clinics targeting areas of high footfall. This will be promoted on social media and through the local press.

You can find the online booking system here.