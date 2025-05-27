North Wales services unite to launch new dementia support tool

A new initiative has been launched to provide accessible, trusted support to people living with dementia, as well as their families and carers, across North Wales.

The project is a collaboration between Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust, North Wales Police, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and the North Wales Regional Partnership Board, working with local health and care teams.

As part of the initiative, stickers featuring a QR code have been introduced. When scanned, the code directs users to an online hub offering practical advice and local resources for people with dementia, unpaid carers, professionals and community responders.

The stickers will be displayed in non-emergency patient transport ambulances, community health settings, and other public areas, making the information easily accessible in everyday locations.

Consultant Nurse for Dementia Care, Tracey Williamson, said: “This collaboration is about making it easier for people to find the right information and support. Whether you’re a family carer or someone living with dementia, this tool provides instant access to a carefully chosen selection of reliable, local resources available that can help you feel more connected.

“This is much more effective than to overload people with too much information they then find difficult to navigate.”

Kayleigh Wheeler, Ambulance Care Operations Manager, said: “Last October, I attended an event with one of our Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service vehicles. During the day, several attendees asked if they could place dementia support leaflets inside the vehicle – a simple question that sparked a big idea.

“Realising the potential of our vehicles to connect patients with vital services, a QR code was created linking to a curated list of dementia resources, accessible via patients’ devices and our crews’ iPads.

“By using Linktree to build a simple, accessible landing page the team has brought together key information from across organisations to support people living with dementia and their families.”

Sergeant Beth Jones from North Wales Police said: “I’m extremely pleased to be involved in such a great project that will help people access dementia support in a easy to use format. This option will complement other resources available in North Wales which is really important for people who are unable to access digital content. It has been a pleasure to work with all the project partners to produce this resource.”

The digital information tool is now live and will be regularly updated with the latest guidance and resources.