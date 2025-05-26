Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 26th May 2025

North Wales rail upgrade plans dismissed as ‘fantasy wish list’

Welsh Conservative MS Sam Rowlands has described the Welsh Government’s newly unveiled transport plan for North Wales as “empty promises” and “a PR exercise”.

Rowlands, who serves as the Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure, was responding to the Welsh Government’s announcement last week of a ‘new’ initiative to create an integrated transport network in the region.

The plans, presented by Cabinet Secretary for Transport Ken Skates MS at Wales’ first Public Transport Summit in Wrexham, include the development of a high-frequency, metro-style rail and bus network.

The proposals aim to improve connectivity, access to jobs, and support economic growth across North Wales.

The Welsh Government says it has already committed investment of “over £13m to begin delivery immediately and will draw on other funding streams to make the vision a reality.”

Key elements of the Network North Wales scheme affecting Deeside and Flintshire include a trial station at Deeside Industrial Park, step-free access at Shotton station, and improved bus links to industrial zones.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Skates said, “UK Government, local government, Transport for Wales and English local authorities are working with us to deliver this bold programme of work to better connect communities, with more rail and bus services and greater integration, new stations, new transport routes, new trains, new buses, new technology.”

However, Sam Rowlands dismissed the announcement, citing long-standing concerns about delivery and funding.

“I really can’t believe that anyone will be taken in by this. Public transport is not good enough here in North Wales and rail passengers are being let down time and time again,” he said.

“The £13m outlined is less than 1% of the full funding needed, and with no funding commitment from the UK Labour Government this announcement is nothing more than a PR exercise from a panicked Welsh Labour administration.

“We were promised a North Wales Metro 10 years ago, and Labour ditched UK Conservative plans to electrify the North Wales line, so I question the timing of this considering Labour’s position in the polls with just one year to go until the election.”

A Welsh Conservative spokesperson described the plan as a “fantasy wish list” from “a panicking Labour Government desperate to retain power after 26 years of failing the people of Wales”.

The Welsh Government maintains the plan is a major step forward for regional connectivity, building on the South Wales Metro and backed by years of development under the Moving North Wales Forward strategy.

