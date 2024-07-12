North Wales Police warns of abnormal load travelling on A55 through Flintshire

North Wales Police have announced plans to escort an abnormal load from Holyhead docks to the force border at Broughton on Monday night, 15th July.

The convoy will travel along the A55, departing between 8:30 pm and 9:00 pm, with a maximum speed of 20mph.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and, where possible, to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

🛑From around 10:30-11pm traffic will be stopped for up to 30mins before Penmaenbach Headland eastbound & at J18 westbound. — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) July 12, 2024

In a statement, North Wales Police said:

