Posted: Fri 12th Jul 2024

North Wales Police warns of abnormal load travelling on A55 through Flintshire

North Wales Police have announced plans to escort an abnormal load from Holyhead docks to the force border at Broughton on Monday night, 15th July.

The convoy will travel along the A55, departing between 8:30 pm and 9:00 pm, with a maximum speed of 20mph.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and, where possible, to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

In a statement, North Wales Police said:

“We will be escorting an abnormal load on Monday night (15th July) from Holyhead docks via the A55 to the force border at Broughton.
The maximum speed of the vehicles will be 20mph, the convoy will depart between 8.30pm and 9pm.
Please allow extra time for your journey and where possible use alternative routes.”

