North Wales Police: Courier fraud warning after elderly and vulnerable residents targeted by scammers

North Wales Police is urging residents to protect themselves against courier fraud.

It comes after a rise of incidents in the region where vulnerable people have been exploited out of their money and personal information.

The most common victims of courier fraud are the elderly.

In the most recent cases, the fraudster has telephoned their victim and claimed to be from their bank.

The victim has then been advised that their bank card has been used fraudulently and that their bank accounts are at risk.

However the fraudsters have then conned the individual into revealing their PIN and debit card details.

Sscammers have then either sent couriers to collect bank cards from the victim's home address or the victims have been instructed to wrap their bank card in foil and send it through the postal service.

Once the scammer has the victim's card and PIN they have spent their money on high value transactions and have also withdrawn cash.

Financial abuse safeguarding officer, Detective Michelle Shirley said: "Courier fraud can be difficult to spot, especially when you are being put under pressure and you believe you are speaking to a bank official in an urgent situation.

"Fraudsters are able to impersonate phone numbers to appear to be your bank and may know your personal information, which is how they convince you to trust them.

"It's important to remember that your debit or credit card is yours and you should only ever hand it to someone at the bank.

"If you are told it needs to be collected by courier or asked to send it through the postal service, then this is probably a scam and you should end the call immediately."

Your bank will never phone to ask for your full PIN or banking password, or send someone to your home to collect cash, PINs, cards or cheque books.

For more information and help or to report this and many other types of fraud, visit the Action Fraud – the UK's national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre – website. Alternatively you can report it directly to North Wales Police.

