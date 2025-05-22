North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner warns victim safety must not be lost in sentencing reforms

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin has responded to UK Government plans to reform sentencing in England and Wales.

The changes, announced by the Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood, are intended to ease prison overcrowding and reduce reoffending.

They include earlier release for some prisoners, increased use of community sentences, and additional funding for probation.

Mr Dunbobbin said: “I recognise the urgency of the prison overcrowding crisis and the government’s efforts to find sustainable solutions. But there is a real risk that reducing sentences for violent offenders, including those convicted of domestic abuse and sexual offences, could undermine public confidence and victim safe. It is vital that any reforms retain a clear focus on victim safety and ensure that the seriousness of these crimes is not diminished.”

The reforms follow the publication of a review led by former Justice Secretary David Gauke.

The government says it will accept most of the recommendations in principle, and a new Sentencing Bill is expected later this year.

Under the changes, people in prison on standard determinate sentences will need to earn their release through good behaviour and participation in education, work or training.

Those who fail to engage with rehabilitation may remain in custody for longer.

There will be no automatic release for prisoners who refuse to take part in rehabilitative activity.

Offenders on these sentences will serve at least one-third of their term before becoming eligible for release.

Most are expected to be released between the one-third and halfway point, but there will be no upper limit.

Serious violent and sexual offenders will continue to serve at least half their sentence and will require Parole Board approval to be released.

The reforms also include a presumption against prison sentences of 12 months or less, with courts encouraged to impose tougher community-based sentences instead.

Ministers say this approach is more effective at reducing reoffending.

Judges will still have the power to impose short custodial terms in cases involving breaches of court orders or in exceptional circumstances.

To support the changes, the government has announced a 45 per cent increase in probation funding by 2028.

This will take the annual budget from £1.6 billion to around £2.3 billion.

Additional measures include a sharp increase in electronic tagging, greater use of curfews, and tougher post-release supervision.

The government says it also intends to make greater use of unpaid work and restorative justice options.

Foreign nationals serving short sentences are expected to be deported earlier, with the minimum custodial term before removal reduced from 50 per cent to 30 per cent.

The government says this will free up space in prisons and reduce costs.

Social justice charity Nacro welcomed the overall direction of the reforms but said more investment is needed to support people leaving prison and those on community sentences.

Campbell Robb, Chief Executive of Nacro, said: “This is a watershed moment for our criminal justice system which has been pushed to the brink of collapse. The government has a rare opportunity to turn the tide on escalating prison sentences that have fuelled the prison overcrowding crisis.”

Mr Robb supported the shift away from short sentences.

“Community sentences are more effective at reducing reoffending than short prison sentences. Even a few months in prison can destabilise a person’s life, leading them to lose their home, their job and close relationships. Without these foundations, it becomes almost impossible for people to turn their lives around. Currently over half of adults released after serving 12 months or less in prison go on to reoffend within a year.”

He added that if community sentencing is to work, investment must go beyond the probation service.

“The promise of a £700 million investment in probation is significant, but extra resources must extend beyond probation and into the community support services helping people with housing, employment and to address their mental health and substance misuse issues. Only by helping people deal with the root causes of their offending will the reform of our criminal justice system live up to its potential.”

On the proposal to release prisoners early if they complete work or education, Mr Robb said many prisoners do not currently have access to such programmes.

“The people we support repeatedly tell us how a lack of staff in prison, over-subscribed programmes and poor planning have made it impossible for them to access these types of opportunities. A third of people in prison are not in employment or in training or education, despite many more wanting to be. Without adequate investment and resourcing, there is a risk that these ‘good behaviour’ opportunities remain out of reach.”

He warned that unless prisons are properly resourced to support rehabilitation, the changes could backfire.

“To avoid increasing frustration inside prisons and ultimately failing to address the problem of prison overcrowding, the government must ensure prisons are set up in a way that is fully supportive of rehabilitation.”

A Sentencing Bill to implement the reforms is expected in the coming months.