Posted: Fri 16th Feb 2024

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Supports Shelby’s Place in Buckley Shopping Centre

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin visited Shelby’s Place in Buckley Shopping Centre to speak to members of the team, including founder Sharon Beck about the aims of the organisation and the valuable outreach work it does as a hub of the community in Buckley.

Shelby’s Place recently received funding from the office of the PCC in recognition of its hard work locally. They were nominated by PCSO Rachel Duddle. Shelby’s Place offers opportunities for the community, such as free counselling for children up to the age of 18 years old. They also offer ‘Knit and Natter’ groups, where up to 20 people per session of all ages come and bring the community together, and a gentlemen’s coffee afternoon, for men of all ages who come and share their life Issues and stories, to help them with their mental health and wellbeing and make new friends.

Shelby’s Place has fast become ‘the’ hub for Buckley as they host weekly groups to bring the community together, from babies to adults and their families, no one is excluded. The funding received is being used to provide refreshments for participants and also free mindfulness and wellbeing courses.

While at Shelby’s Place, Andy Dunbobbin saw their counselling room and heard of the support given to young people in the area, and met members of the gentlemen’s group and ladies from the knitting group who told of the importance of the venue to them.

Sharon Beck commented: “Thank you for visiting us, we are very proud of what we have achieved with our shop, groups and workshops. The funding we have received will be put to very good use. We hope to grow and expand our facilities to provide even more for our local Buckley Community and surrounding areas to access.”

Andy Dunbobbin said: “It is clear to me how much the local community value Shelby’s Place as a point to meet friends and to get the advice and support that is so important and needed. The dedication of Sharon and her staff is something to behold, and I am very pleased we have been able to help them in their invaluable work on behalf of the people of Buckley and the surrounding area.”

