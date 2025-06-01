North Wales man with Parkinson’s uses art to inspire others

A ceramic mural created by members of the Parkinson’s community in North Wales has been unveiled at Llandudno General Hospital.

The mural was led by Ruthin-based ceramic artist Neil Dalrymple, 75, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020. He found that working with clay helped to calm his tremors and improve his overall wellbeing.

To support others, Neil partnered with Parkinson’s UK Cymru to run a series of weekly sculpting classes for people with Parkinson’s in Flintshire as well as Conwy and Denbighshire.

The group’s final creation, made from clay, shows an osprey catching a sea trout in Afon Glaslyn, with Yr Wyddfa and the surrounding peaks of Eryri in the background.

The artwork will now be displayed in one of the hospital’s clinics to inspire others.

Neil said: “Art helps me, taking me to a place of calmness and peace. I was delighted to work with Parkinson’s UK Cymru on this project to show the benefits of clay sculpting to help manage the condition. It’s fantastic that our creative work will now be displayed for others to enjoy.”

Dr Sally Jones, Consultant Physician and Geriatrician at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, added:

“There is lots of evidence regarding the positive impacts of the arts on mental wellbeing. Being able to display the mural in our waiting room, to inspire other people living with Parkinson’s, is fantastic.”

Wendy Allison, Community Development Coordinator for North and Mid Wales at Parkinson’s UK Cymru, said:

“Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock, but keeping active can make all the difference. Taking part in the community, whether through arts, sport or simply meeting others, is so important.”

Parkinson’s UK Cymru supports 8,300 people living with Parkinson’s in Wales.

More information on local support can be found at: https://localsupport.parkinsons.org.uk/