North Wales man jailed for seventeen years for supplying drugs as £1.5m of cocaine found in car boot

A father and son who were involved in the large-scale supply of cocaine have been jailed for a total of more than twenty four years.

Raymond Kinnear, 63, who lived in a caravan in Llangollen in North Wales and his son Nathan Kinnear, 23, of Satinwood Crescent, Melling on Merseyside were arrested on 18 and 19 June 2024 after £1.5m worth of cocaine was discovered in the boot of a car belonging to Raymond Kinnear.

The grey Audi A4 had been left by the father and son in a unit on the Liver Industrial Estate in Walton just hours before their arrest.

Police searched the premises on the evening of 18 June, and found 45 kg of cocaine in the boot of the Audi.

Car number plate recognition technology traced the car’s movements earlier in the day from Raymond’s caravan in Llangollen to Liverpool and to the area where the industrial units are.

Cell site analysis also traced the movements of both defendants and tracked them to a Travelodge on the East Lancashire Road, near the unit. They checked in there and then drove in the Audi A4 to the industrial unit.

They left the car there, with Nathan contacting his girlfriend to collect them and take them back to the Travelodge. Raymond got out here and Nathan travelled on to his home address.

Less than half an hour later, police arrested Raymond on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug. Keys to the Audi A4 were found on him.

An hour later, in the early hours of 19 June, officers arrested Nathan at his home address. Nathan had seen the officers approach the property, and tried to get out of an upstairs window. But he was stopped and arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug.

Raymond’s caravan in Llangollen was searched on 19 June, where £30,000 and a Rolex watch were found. Another address in Melling linked to Nathan was also searched where £5,000 and a Rolex watch were discovered. Both were questioned by officers but gave no comment.

Subsequent investigations confirmed that this was not the first time that these defendants had been involved in the movement or storage of large quantities of controlled drugs.

Nathan Kinnear had been assisting his father in relation to the movement and supply of controlled drugs from at least the beginning of March 2024.

On 18 July 2024 at Liverpool Crown Court, they pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply a controlled drug of Class A. Today, 27 May 2025, at Liverpool Crown Court, they were sentenced. Raymond Kinnear was jailed for a total of 17 years and Nathan Kinnear was jailed for 7 years and four months.

Raymond Kinnear’s sentence included 7 years for conspiring to supply cocaine and ketamine between December 2019 to June 2020, offences he pleaded guilty to on 17 October 2024.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Nicola Wyn Williams of CPS Mersey-Cheshire’s Complex Casework Unit said: “Raymond Kinnear is a career criminal who has been dealing in drugs on a large scale for several years.

“His son became involved in this latest venture to supply cocaine on an even bigger scale. The evidence the police gathered left them no option but to plead guilty.

“The Crown Prosecution Service would like to thank the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit for their work on this case.

“The drugs these criminals supply bring misery to communities. The Crown Prosecution Service will continue to work tirelessly with the police and other agencies to bring them to justice.”