Posted: Mon 15th Aug 2022

North Wales Health Board makes changes to face mask rules in clinical settings from today

The health board in north Wales has relaxed rules regarding face coverings at their sites.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has said the use of masks is no longer mandatory in all clinical areas.

But the position with be reviewed if numbers rise again.

In a statement, a health board spokesperson said: “Due to rates of COVID-19 infections reducing over recent weeks, the Health Board has stood down the requirement to wear masks in all clinical settings (with some exceptions) with immediate effect.”

“From today, August 15 2022, it is no longer mandatory to wear a facemask in all clinical areas, though some exceptions do still apply as below. This guidance applies to our staff, patients and visitors across all of our sites.’

“We will continue to review our position on the use of facemasks, and anticipate that they may be reintroduced again in the Autumn if, like last year, COVID-19 infection rates increase in our communities.”

“Staff, patients and visitors remain welcome to wear a facemask if they wish to.”

Patients and Visitors will be asked to wear a facemask:

  • Inpatients and outpatients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 in wards and communal areas like waiting areas
  • Isolated with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 if receiving visitors or cannot have the room door closed
  • There is a ward/departmental outbreak of COVID-19 – this includes visitors to that ward
  • Patients and visitors in all Haematology/Oncology settings (inpatients and outpatients including community and primary care) due to increased risk of infection in these groups
  • Patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 transferring to another care area
  • Patients who during triage inform staff that they have COVID-19 symptoms

“The requirement for patients to wear a facemask must never compromise their clinical care, or cause distress.” A spokesperson said

