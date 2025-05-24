Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 24th May 2025

North Flintshire Police clarify stance on hate-related social media arrests

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police officers in Flintshire have addressed a common misconception circulating online, stating they do not arrest people simply for “nasty comments” made on social media.

In a daily update from North Flintshire neighbourhood police teams, the force clarified that arrests are only made for offences such as threats to kill, incitement to violence, or hate-related incidents that meet the threshold of criminal behaviour.

“We do not arrest people for calling each other names,” an officer stated.

“If we did, we likely wouldn’t have the capacity to do anything else.”

The post explained that while such incidents are frequently reported to the police, individuals are usually directed to raise the matter with the relevant social media platforms.

Hate crime remains a policing priority in North Wales, but the force acknowledged there is “some misinformation” about what constitutes a hate incident.

Examples were provided to help clarify the distinction.

Abuse directed at someone simply because they are disliked does not qualify as hate-related.

However, abuse based on race, religion, sexual orientation, or transgender identity does meet the criteria.

The post added that “being a registered sex offender is not a protected characteristic”, and comments targeting someone for that reason would not count as hate-related.

Some actions, while not crimes, may still be recorded as “hate incidents” if they show hostility based on a protected characteristic such as race or disability.

In a lighter note, the update also included a brief incident log, highlighting recent operational work, including an arrest made with the help of police dog Logan, and an individual reported for urinating next to a marked police vehicle in broad daylight.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Flint Coastguard rescue team assist in Thurstaston and Connah’s Quay
  • Transport secretary under fire over “unacceptable” Menai bridge delays
  • Four metre knife dragon created by Coleg Cambria students roars into life

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flint Coastguard rescue team assist in Thurstaston and Connah’s Quay

    News

    Transport secretary under fire over “unacceptable” Menai bridge delays

    News

    Four metre knife dragon created by Coleg Cambria students roars into life

    News

    Flintshire: Fantastic news’ that riding centre closure threat lifted

    News

    First Minister criticised for snubbing Senedd inquiry

    News

    RNLI relaunches Float to Live safety campaign in Wales

    News

    Coastguard helicopter airlifts casualty from Prestatyn beach

    News

    Welsh Ambulance Service urges responsible 999 use this bank holiday weekend

    News

    Mold: Bailey Hill Men’s Shed crafts special gift for Macsen’s first birthday

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn