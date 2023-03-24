North East Wales town named Best Place to Live in Wales

The picturesque Denbighshire town of Ruthin has been named the Best Place to Live in Wales in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The guide, which is released online today, features six other Welsh locations and a total of 72 across the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The judges celebrated Ruthin for its historic charm, boasting medieval and Victorian buildings, and an idyllic setting surrounded by the Clwydian hills. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The town’s vibrant community hubs and excellent schools also contributed to its top ranking. One judge commented, “This beautiful, historic corner of the Vale of Clwyd provides the very best of small-town living.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The market hall, once a disused bank, has been transformed into a repair café, and the old courthouse now serves as a visitor hub and co-working space. Ruthin is home to a variety of independent businesses, producing everything from ice cream to roads. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Helen Davies, editor of Best Places to Live 2023, said, “When times are tough, where we live matters more than ever. Attractive surroundings, good neighbours and a comfortable home are the best defences when the stresses of modern life seem overwhelming.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wadhurst in East Sussex was named the overall winner of Best Places to Live. Judges praised the town for its good schools, convenient transport connections, well-stocked high street, and stunning scenery. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Now in its 11th year, the Sunday Times guide features more new entries than ever before. Expert judges visited all locations and assessed factors such as schools, transport, broadband speeds, culture, access to green spaces, and the health of the high street. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The guide’s sponsor, Halifax, provided the average house price for each location. Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said, “We know that the housing market can sometimes feel daunting when there are so many locations and things to consider. But looking at these fantastic locations is a great start.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The six other Welsh locations listed: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Abergavenny, Monmouthshire: From the scenery to the high street and a busy community eager to get involved in everything from choirs to litter picks, there’s something to admire everywhere you turn. This is a proper market town which along with the food festival and the many excellent restaurants, makes this a particularly good spot for anyone keen on eating well. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Barmouth, Gwynedd: This beautiful resort, with its famous viaduct and stunning mountain backdrop, is rapidly turning from a kiss-me-quick holiday getaway to a sophisticated coastal retreat. It’s now a great place to enjoy the scenery all year round, helped by an influx of interesting shops and restaurants, such as the beachfront Celtic Cabin, which serves the best street food in the country. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cardiff, Pontcanna Small, friendly and unpretentious, Cardiff is the UK’s most likeable capital city. Leafy Pontcanna is our favourite neighbourhood in the Welsh capital, thanks to its combination of beautiful parks, elegant Victorian terraces and some exceptional independent shops, cafes and restaurants as well as easy access to the city centre. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Gower Peninsula, Swansea: This 70 sq miles of prime scenic seaside is worth its place on beauty alone, but it has even more to offer than its beaches, cliffs and moorlands. It’s a busy hive of community projects – village shops, organic farms and much more. From the smart Swansea suburbs of Caswell Bay and Langland to village life at its best in Llanmadoc or Llangennith there’s something for everyone – especially families who can enjoy the outdoor lifestyle while keeping Swansea on the doorstep. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Narberth, Pembrokeshire An exciting new food hall and a new cafe that offers mental-health support are just the latest additions to a town centre that punches far above its weight. Easy access to Pembrokeshire’s spectacular beaches, a swimming pool, lively community centre and a strong cultural offering add to the appeal. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Solva, Pembrokeshire The location is beautiful, but it’s the community spirit that earns this village its spot. From Bayview Stores, the brilliant village shop that became a lifeline during lockdown, to the annual fireworks display or the Solva Edge festival, there’s a rare determination among the population to take care of each other and keep Solva buzzing all year round. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

