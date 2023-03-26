North East Wales search and rescue team helps injured dog walker in Flintshire countryside
North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) were called out on Saturday afternoon to assist with a walker who had fallen in the Flintshire countryside.
NEWSAR volunteers helped the patient, who had taken a fall while out walking with her dog south of Mostyn.
The team members attended the scene and provided pain relief and splinting to the woman before transporting her in a NEWSAR vehicle to meet a Welsh Ambulance Service (WAST) ambulance at the road.
The North Wales Police requested NEWSAR’s assistance, and the team was grateful for the informant’s help, who they say “provided useful information that enabled a more efficient response.”
This incident highlights the importance of having search and rescue teams readily available, particularly in remote areas.
A NEWSAR spokesperson said: “On Saturday afternoon, we were asked by North Wales Police to assist Welsh Ambulance with a patient.”
“A woman had taken a fall while out walking with her dog in the countryside south of Mostyn.”
“Team members attended and provided pain relief, splinting and then drove her in a team vehicle to meet a WAST ambulance at the road. Get well soon!”
NEWSAR team members are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The search and rescue team’s primary operating area is in North East Wales, mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, and parts of Conwy and Powys.
The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales, as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.
NEWSAR volunteers also assist police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.
As NEWSAR is a registered charity, the vast majority of its funding is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections, and collection tins.
To donate, please click here or contact fundraisingofficer@newsar.org.uk about potential larger donations, including company or organization sponsorship options.
