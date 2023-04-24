Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th Apr 2023

No time to lose’ to replace Wales’ sewerage system to prevent sewage discharges

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee, Stephen Crabb MP, has called for urgent action from regulators and water companies to replace Wales’ aging combined sewerage system to prevent further damaging sewage discharges into rivers and coastal waters. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In a letter to the Minister for Climate Change at the Welsh Government, Mr Crabb highlighted evidence gathered by the Committee during two evidence sessions with campaigners, water companies, and Ofwat. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Key issues raised include the lack of accurate monitoring of discharge volumes and outflow frequency, the occurrence of unpermitted sewage discharges, and the low number of prosecutions in Wales to enforce better water quality. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Committee is concerned about the absence of a clear and timely plan to improve the sewage infrastructure and reduce the quantity of sewage being discharged into the environment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Crabb stated that due to increased media attention and efforts by campaigners, the public is more aware of the number of sewage discharge events and their negative impact on human health and wildlife. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He emphasised that any nation committed to protecting natural ecosystems should minimize such events. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With Wales’ sewerage system ageing and facing pressure from increased rainfall, Mr Crabb expressed the Committee’s concern that no urgent plan exists for crucial infrastructure upgrades. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He has written to the Climate Change Minister to inquire about steps being taken to address these problems and protect Welsh rivers and coasts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In his letter to Wales’ Climate Change Minister Julie James, Mr Crabb detailed the Committee’s concerns over the accuracy of monitoring equipment and data reliability, the lack of monitoring of sewage discharge volumes in addition to outflow frequency, the frequency of “unpermitted” sewage discharges from storm overflows, and the low number of prosecutions in Wales to enforce water quality regulations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The letter also mentions the apparent lack of urgency on the part of regulators and water companies to tackle these challenges. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite data collection on sewage discharges beginning in 2013, the response of regulators and water companies appears to involve further research into the impact of discharges up to 2027. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Crabb emphasises that with the significant work required to replace Wales’s combined sewerage system, there is no time to lose, and regulators and companies need to have a clear long-term plan stretching over the medium term. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The general view of the Committee is that there is a lack of a clear and timely plan to address the issues highlighted, including the sheer quantity of sewage being discharged. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr Crabb has requested the Welsh Government to provide information on the steps being taken to address this set of problems, with a deadline for a reply set for 15 May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Millions of low-income households missing out on cheaper broadband
  • Reports of antisocial off-road biking in Holywell prompts increase in police patrols
  • CPS issues new prosecution guidance for stalking, harassment and controlling behaviour

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Millions of low-income households missing out on cheaper broadband

    News

    Reports of antisocial off-road biking in Holywell prompts increase in police patrols

    News

    CPS issues new prosecution guidance for stalking, harassment and controlling behaviour

    News

    Toyota Collaborates with Broughton based AMRC Cymru to advance hydrogen electric propulsion systems

    News

    Prestatyn coastal defence scheme begins to protect 2,000 properties from flooding

    News

    Cadw: Wales’ historical sites on track for full recovery as visitor numbers surge post-covid

    News

    Businesses still face labour shortages amid rising recruitment costs

    News

    Flintshire under 11s football squad set sights on all Wales primary schools title

    News

    Over 90% of teachers in Wales have seen an increase in safeguarding referrals

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn