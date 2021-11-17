No changes to the current coronavirus measures in Wales following latest three-week review

There will be no changes to the current coronavirus rules in Wales, the first minister has confirmed.

Following the latest 21-day review ministers have agreed that Wales will remain at alert level zero, which means all businesses are able to open and trade.

There were warnings three weeks ago that the current measures could be tightened if cases of coronavirus continued to rise.

But First Minister Mark Drakeford has thanked members of the public for their “hard work” to help reduce record-high coronavirus case rates over the last three weeks.

He has confirmed that Covid Pass will not be extended to hospitality settings in this three-week cycle.

Mr Drakeford said: “Three weeks ago we were facing a very serious situation in Wales, but everyone has pulled together and cases have fallen back from those record high levels.

“I want to thank everyone for their hard work and the steps they have taken to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Saying yes to the vaccine and crucially to the booster remains an essential step to help keep Wales safe.

“As we start to plan for Christmas we need to keep on working together to bring coronavirus under control. The pandemic hasn’t gone away – a fourth wave is sweeping across Europe, with many countries introducing stricter restrictions once again.

“We will do everything we can to keep Wales open and to keep Wales safe. This means keeping the option of extending the use of the Covid Pass if cases rise again and pandemic pressures on the NHS increase, to help keep the hospitality sector open and trading through the busy festive period.

“We will continue to monitor the public health situation and we will work with the hospitality sector as we prepare for Christmas. Let’s keep working together to keep each other safe – so we can all enjoy Christmas together.”

The outcome of the next review of regulations will be announced on Friday 10 December.