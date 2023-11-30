Nine arrests as joint North Wales and Merseyside Police operation targets County Lines in Flintshire
In a coordinated effort to address the drug supply issue in Flintshire, a joint operation by North Wales and Merseyside Police has led to the arrest of nine individuals.
On Wednesday, officers from Flintshire North conducted a day of action under the banner of Merseyside Police’s Operation Medusa, targeting County Lines.
This operation involved thorough searches of six residential properties.
Consequently, five individuals were apprehended on charges including involvement in dealing Class A and B drugs, possession with intent to supply, carrying a bladed article, and drug possession.
Furthermore, four individuals were arrested for drug and drink driving offences.
Merseyside Police vehicles patrolled main routes from Queensferry through Connah’s Quay during the course of the day.
Officers executed 13 stop searches and impounded two vehicles, underlining the operation’s extensive scope.
Flintshire Chief Inspector Emma Parry commented: “The recent positive activity builds on our ongoing efforts to apprehend those engaged in such criminality and to dismantle County Lines.”
“This is yet another testament to our successful collaboration with Merseyside Police.”
“Those involved in crime face serious consequences. When our investigations uncover vulnerable, exploited individuals, we treat them with care and understanding, providing necessary support.”
“Our main focus is on those who exploit these individuals for personal gain.”
“We are committed to disrupting and eradicating the operations of these Organised Crime Groups, as they have no place in North Wales.”
The police have urged the public to contribute to combating drug-related crime by reporting any concerns or suspicions to the authorities.
