NICEIC shares electrical safety tips for worry-free summer holidays

As families across the UK spend time together for the summer holidays, the time at home with children can prove popular for home improvement activity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In anticipation of this, NICEIC – the UK’s leading body for certified electrical businesses is cautioning homeowners against dabbling in dangerous electrical DIY. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to research conducted by NICEIC, more than three quarters (76%) of British households will attempt to do their own DIY in the home as opposed to using a professional; and that is in spite of 60% of respondents ranking their DIY skills as ‘average’ at best. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The summer holidays can often see an increase in the need for skilled tradespeople. This comes as homeowners seize the opportunity of having time at home with the kids to tackle renovations or improvements. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On the electrical front, whether setting up outdoor lighting, installing a hot tub or planning home renovations, employing a skilled electrical business such as one certified by NICEIC ensures that all work is carried out is compliant with the latest electrical safety regulations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Paul Collins, Technical Director at NICEIC, provides his advice and top tips on safeguarding children and maintaining electrical safety throughout the summer: “The summer holidays present an opportunity for families to spend quality time together and for some it might mean finally getting round to making those all-important home improvements. However, as 53% of those surveyed admitted to ‘having a go’ at DIY in the home, we want to ensure that UK homes and families are kept safe and away from danger this summer.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Here are NICEIC’s top six tips for staying safe around electricals this summer: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Always hire a certified professional business: when making electrical moderations in the home, it is vital that you hire a qualified and certified electrical business to complete the work. Doing so will ensure the work is carried out safely and to required standards and regulations Avoid DIY electrical work: even if you consider yourself handy, it’s important to resist the temptation to tackle electrical work yourself. Electrical systems can be complex and potentially dangerous, therefore always leave the electrical work to the professionals Conduct regular visual checks: before starting any home improvement project, take the time to conduct a thorough visual inspection of your electrical installations. Look out for signs of damage, such as frayed wires or exposed cables; and if you notice any issues, contact a certified business to address them. Check if you need an electrical safety check: it is recommended that these checks are carried out at least every 10 years, or five if the home is privately rented. These must be carried out by a competent person such as NICEIC Certified Businesses Educate children about electric safety: if you are having work done around the home, be sure to educate children about the potential dangers and to not play with electrical cords, cables, socket-outlets or switches and the like. Understand your home electrical system: if you are midway through home renovations, your builders or electricians won’t be there at all times. Therefore, it’s vital to familiarise yourself with location of your consumer unit and understand how to turn off the power should an emergency arise.

Latest News