NHS Wales performance figures – waiting lists for non-urgent treatment at highest level

“December saw the seventh consecutive month where over 100 immediately life-threatening calls were made to the ambulance service each day.”

“Although these figures paint a very serious picture, including the considerable number of patients waiting to start scheduled care, there are small positives to be seen – for example, the number of patients completing their treatment was the highest since the start of the pandemic.

“However, it’s important to remember this data reflects the situation before the Omicron variant took hold and staff sickness absences rocketed across the NHS and social care.”

“We must therefore be realistic about what subsequent reports will show and how quickly services will be able to bounce back now Covid-related admissions are showing tentative signs of declining.”

“While NHS leaders are doing everything they can, the elective care waiting list continues to grow and we need to be honest with the public that this can’t be cleared overnight.”

“We also need to be mindful of what these figures don’t show. Primary, community and social care services play a vital role in keeping people well and out of hospital and they are feeling the pressure caused by Omicron.”

“They too are experiencing high levels of staff absences and more patients needing care, as well as helping drive the booster programme.”

“Behind these statistics are both patients and staff.”

“More is being done to care for those on waiting lists and exhausted staff are doing everything they can to treat as many people as quickly and safely as possible. We can’t thank them enough.”

Dr David Bailey, Chair BMA Welsh Council, said today’s statistics show that “Omicron continues to have a huge impact on the Welsh NHS, with extreme pressure felt across the system.”

“The average time spent in emergency departments in December was the second longest on record and saw the seventh consecutive month, where over 100 immediately life-threatening calls were made to the ambulance service each day. Continuing demand and decreased staffing levels have put considerable pressure on our healthcare workers and the NHS’s ability to deliver care.

“BMA Cymru’s most recent survey showed that 84% of respondents said they were extremely or very concerned about the NHS’s ability to deliver urgent and acute care to non-covid patients, whilst 66% said clinical colleagues had recently taken sick leave or isolated due to Omicron with significant or moderate impact on patient care. Healthcare workers are exhausted, and the task ahead in tackling the backlog in the system is monumental.

“The figures show there is some light in the Omicron tunnel. Covid-related admissions are falling and the number of patients completing their treatment was the highest since the start of the pandemic. We must do all we can to ensure covid rates continue to fall – wearing masks, distancing and importantly, getting vaccinated.

“Welsh Government must do all it can to keep the service running – and must reconsider its position on PPE for those on the frontline. We must ensure healthcare workers are fully protected and issued with FFP2 grade masks as a minimum standard and FFP3 for those treating Covid. Staff must be given appropriate protection so they can deliver the care our patients need”.

The Welsh Conservatives said today’s figures show that there is no letting up on the pressure bearing down on the NHS.

Shadow Health Minister Russell George MS said: