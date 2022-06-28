Next chief constable of North Wales Police expected to learn Welsh as job advert goes live

The next chief constable of North Wales Police will be expected to achieve “a measure of competency” in Welsh.

That’s according to a job advert for the position which has been publicised by North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin.

The region’s current chief constable Carl Foulkes is due to retire in the near future.

A salary of between £149,913 – £164,904 is on offer to his successor as part of a five-year fixed term agreement, with a relocation package also provided.

The advert states: “This is a great opportunity for an individual with the appropriate experience, ambition and vision to lead North Wales Police, a person who is passionate about policing and who shares the commissioner’s values for justice, policing and community safety.

“The current chief constable Carl Foulkes QPM, has led the force since 2018 and leaves the force well placed for the challenges ahead.

“The police and crime commissioner is committed to equality and diversity and welcomes applications from individuals of all backgrounds.

“The force is committed to being a bilingual organisation, therefore if you are successful you will be expected to indicate a positive approach towards the Welsh language and achieve a measure of competency for which full support will be given.”

The closing date for applications Monday, 11 July at 5pm, with shortlisting due to be completed by Thursday, 14 July.

Assessments and interviews are expected to be held between Tuesday, 2 August and Friday, 5 August.

The appointment will be subject to a confirmation hearing of the North Wales Police and Crime Panel. .

Anyone interested in applying is asked to contact the office of the police and crime commissioner by email at OPCC@northwales.police.uk or alternatively contact Stephen Hughes, chief executive, for an informal discussion on 01492 805486.