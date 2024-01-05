NEWSAR team launch fundraising campaign to replace vital vacuum mattresses
Mold based North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) has launched a fundraising campaign to replace their current stock of five vacuum mattresses, which are reaching the end of their operational life span.
These medical devices are not just equipment; they are lifelines for injured individuals in some of the most inaccessible and perilous places.
Vacuum mattresses are critical for the extraction of casualties, especially from remote and hazardous locations.
When used with specialist stretchers, these mattresses become rigid after air is pumped out, cocooning the casualty.
This provides not only pain relief but also essential neck and spine stability.
In situations where every second counts, these mattresses ensure that the injured person is secure and as comfortable as possible for the journey ahead.
NEWSAR’s team, comprising entirely of volunteers, often faces daunting challenges.
They are required to navigate difficult terrains, sometimes in the dark and under harsh weather conditions, to bring casualties to safety.
This often involves meeting county ambulances at the roadside or clearing areas for handover to helicopter paramedics for further medical treatment and transport to hospital.
The importance of NEWSAR’s work cannot be overstated. Operating primarily in Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham, and parts of Conwy and Powys, NEWSAR is on call every hour of every day.
The team’s dedication is reflected in their commitment to being unpaid volunteers, ensuring that every penny raised goes directly towards their lifesaving work.
In addition to their local operations, NEWSAR also assists other Mountain Rescue teams across North Wales and Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.
This expansive reach underscores their vital role in the wider community’s safety and well-being.
The costs of running such an operation are substantial. Approximately £30,000 per year is required to cover fuel, vehicle repairs, protective equipment, training courses, and essential team equipment like ropes and stretchers.
On average, NEWSAR responds to about 80 callouts a year, ranging from brief incidents to multi-day operations.
These callouts often involve searching for missing persons who may be vulnerable, ill, or in distress, extending far beyond traditional mountain rescue operations.
As a registered charity, NEWSAR relies on public donations, grants, legacies, street collections, and collection tins to fund its critical operations.
The current campaign focuses on replacing vacuum mattresses, a testament to the ongoing need for equipment that meets the highest standards of rescue operations.
To contribute to NEWSAR's appeal click here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/vacmat
