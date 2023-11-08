Vice chair and independent members appointed at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board
A new vice chair and independent members have been appointed to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
The health board – which provides healthcare services to 700,000 people in north Wales – was put back into special measures by the Welsh Government earlier this year due to “serious concerns” over its performance, leadership, and culture.
The decision followed a damning report from the Auditor General for Wales, which highlighted “deep-rooted issues” with working relationships at the most senior levels within the health board.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan controversially forced the resignations of all independent board members, who later accused the Welsh Government of failing to understand the situation and questioning why they were targeted when they had been challenging the executives.
Former Gwynedd Council leader Dyfed Edwards was subsequently appointed as the new chair of BCUHB.
Baroness Morgan has now named the new vice chair of the board as Gareth Williams, with the two new independent members being Urtha Felda and Caroline Turner.
The Health Minister said further appointments would follow, including a permanent chair.
In a statement, she said: “All three appointees bring a wealth of experience and knowledge and will add strength to the board.
“Recruitment is underway for a permanent chair and three further independent members.
“These appointments will be announced in due course and will ensure the board has the appropriate skills and expertise to lead the organisation through special measures.”
