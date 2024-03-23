New ‘North East Wales and Chester Neurodivergent’ Facebook group launched

A new online Facebook group called North East Wales and Chester Neurodivergent has been launched in time for World Neurodiversity Week, (18-24 March).

Andrew Edwards, a 39 year old autistic man from Gwersyllt, who has spoken in depth about the challenges of living with autism has started the group on Facebook.

This is with the eventual aim of face to face meet ups.

Andrew said: “I feel there is a complete dearth of support and services for adults who are autistic/Neurodivergent in Wrexham and North East Wales.

“This is especially the case for those without academic learning disabilities but still face a multitude of difficulties on a day to day basis.

“I am hoping to raise that the group can get enough numbers to regularly meet up in such surroundings as a pub quiz, local sporting events, gigs, walks, or whatever those in the group would like to do.

“My intention is to try to publicise the group starting but to ideally be another member of it and not an event or meet up organiser.

“I might suggest potential meet ups but so any group member who joins. Anyone who is Neurodivergent and an adult is welcome to join.

“This is especially the case from Wrexham, North East Wales and surrounding areas such as Shropshire, West Cheshire and Denbighshire are more than welcome to join.

“I would like the group to be as inclusive as possible.”